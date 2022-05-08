Horoscopes: May 8

The Leo moon rules this Mother's Day, a celebration of a commonality that goes beyond the human species. This tribute to the person who is, at best, a first friend in life, and at least the double-X chromosome contributing to our physical existence, falls under the behest of a moon in the sign of children, playfulness and theatrics.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a terrific ear for sensing the truth, which will ring out for you in a way other information doesn't. Acting on facts allows you to change things for the better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're friendly and inclusive, and yet still careful about who gets into your inner circle. It's not that you're afraid, more like practical. It's cleaner and smarter to keep some things on a need-to-know basis.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Brilliance sees a full spectrum of beauty, while mediocrity only recognizes itself. The reason you're noticing a wide range of extraordinary happenings now is because you yourself are remarkable.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Somehow the number of people who hear a thing at once will magnify the message exponentially. Public speaking can be precarious in this regard, and for today, everyone is safer to stick with the script.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The action calls for sensitivity. It will be tricky to strike the right balance of energies, but as aware as you are, you're likely to hit the perfect ratio of restraint to enthusiasm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will bravely embark on a mission into the unknown. While negotiating the rigors of foreign territory, you'll learn something important about yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The word "don't" puts people on the defensive and reinforces negative aspects of behavior. Focus on the desired result instead and ask for it in as many ways you can think of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Maybe you feel your pattern is very predictable, but people around you still don't seem to know what you'll do next. There are advantages to keeping mystery alive as long as possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because your open mind allows for a full range of possibilities, you'll soon have the sort of wonderful and weird experiences that defy description. It will be years before you figure out how to best tell the story.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). "Talk is cheap," they say... But if that were true, public speakers and spokespeople wouldn't be paid nearly so well. Words paint mental pictures that inspire action. Yours are definitely worth something today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've dealt with enough surprises lately and you're ready for things to go as expected. Even pleasant surprises can be off-putting when what you really need is stability.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The secret to your success is that you don't show up once or twice, rather you do so consistently over long periods of time. Good things are coming to you, hard-earned and well-deserved.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 8). Your magic formula for success starts with curiosity — a most alluring quality that will keep you in the best and brightest company this year. Ask questions, even if you think you know the answers. Thinking you know the answers is disadvantageous, but the rewards you find as you continue to clarify the world will make you positively rich. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 7, 1, 18 and 42.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Stephen Amell is working with his brother Robbie Amell on a sequel to the successful sci-fi crime drama "Code 8," a film that was initially brought to life through crowdfunding. Amell was born when the sun, Venus and Mars were all in Taurus, the Venus-ruled realm that covers money, physical strength, stamina and beautiful voices.

