 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: May 8
0 comments

Horoscopes: May 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Remember when you felt that you didn’t have a choice, and then later looked back to see many potential options you didn’t initially notice? Among other themes, the tension between Venus and Jupiter cautions against accepting the choices others lay out for us as though they were the only ones. The game-creator usually has the advantage.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 8). There’s a liberation taking place. A year from now, you’ll look back and celebrate this moment when you cease to needlessly judge yourself. You’ll opt for new ways of pulling your habits into line. You’ll enjoy what you create because you dared to go in a new direction. Work leads to new interests; new interests pay you. Capricorn and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 1, 33 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It won’t take you long to subtly establish your influence. If you were to exert your influence more obviously, you would be met with a resistance that would take forever to overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you were younger you heard that life isn’t fair, though many of your experiences of late have shown evidence to the contrary. For instance, today’s bit of poetic justice is nothing short of delicious.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A few people will make an initial decision and many others will uncritically accept it. You, however, will push pause and do your own evaluation. You can’t personally examine everything, but this is within your realm.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The more they need you, the better you perform. You don’t worry or think about it; you just do it. Something about people depending on you makes it easier, not harder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your wisdom shines through your choice of what to get involved with and when. Trust those initial prescient instincts, even when (especially when!) you can’t reason them out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t like to tell the others what to do. You prefer to do it yourself, and you’ll make it look so cool in the process that you attract helpers, fans and partners of all kinds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know how to work on things sequentially and get results one at a time. But the point of arrival is when everything happens at once. This will occur when it’s supposed to. Keep doing what you’re doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). According to your innate sense of fairness (shared by all around you today), rewards will correlate to efforts and accomplishments — as it should be. Since it isn’t always so, you greatly appreciate the justice served today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one likes to have to work hard to understand something they are not that interested in to begin with. But today, there’s a complexity at hand that needs to be dealt with and you’re ready to do what it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even though most of the jobs your team will do are not so difficult, the possibilities will broaden in the future. So you’ll work to expand the outer edges of your own capabilities and inspire those around you to do the same.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Knowing that someone will only remember two or three things you talk about, you pick the most important topics and find an artful and memorable way to put those ideas across.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll take your own desire into account, though, ultimately, much of what you do with your day will depend on what the people around you need and want. Doing things together will bring the most joy.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 5

These early stages of Mercury in Gemini come across as an open invitation to know-it-alls. Keep in mind that nobody cares how much another per…

Horoscopes: May 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 4

The ego gets a bad rap, though it does a lot of work on our behalf. To get through a typical day, we need our ego — though perhaps not to the …

Horoscopes: May 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 3

Aeolus, the Greek keeper of wind, is especially fond of the musical moaning, whistling and general excitement of whipping air, not to mention …

Horoscopes: May 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 7

As tensions line up between Venus and Jupiter, thoughtful work is unlikely to flow with a regularity that can be counted on. Inspiration rushe…

Horoscopes: May 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 2

While composing, in a dreamlike state, the poem “Kubla Khan,” Samuel Taylor Coleridge was interrupted by a “person from Porlock” and subsequen…

Horoscopes: May 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 6

How much of a relationship is transactional, and how much is inspired by genuine feeling much deeper than the deal of the moment? Such questio…

Horoscopes: May 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 1

In the pagan tradition, the first day of May is celebrated with a tall maypole decorated with leaves, ribbons and flowers, a festival centerpi…

Horoscopes: April 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 28

Pluto has a nitrogen and methane atmosphere that freezes when Pluto is farthest from the sun. This first full day of the Pluto retrograde is a…

Horoscopes: April 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 16

By and large, there’s plenty of goodwill between the astronomical body at the center of our solar system and the astronomical body on its far-…

Horoscopes: April 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 30

The sun conjunct Uranus and a lunar opposition to Mars warn against an overabundance of self-involvement. When simple rules of common decency …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News