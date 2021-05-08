Horoscopes: May 8

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The more they need you, the better you perform. You don’t worry or think about it; you just do it. Something about people depending on you makes it easier, not harder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your wisdom shines through your choice of what to get involved with and when. Trust those initial prescient instincts, even when (especially when!) you can’t reason them out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t like to tell the others what to do. You prefer to do it yourself, and you’ll make it look so cool in the process that you attract helpers, fans and partners of all kinds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know how to work on things sequentially and get results one at a time. But the point of arrival is when everything happens at once. This will occur when it’s supposed to. Keep doing what you’re doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). According to your innate sense of fairness (shared by all around you today), rewards will correlate to efforts and accomplishments — as it should be. Since it isn’t always so, you greatly appreciate the justice served today.