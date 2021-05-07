Horoscopes: May 7

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The rules are in place for a reason, but it’s not always a good one. Today, you just may find that it’s not a very solid or enforceable one either. If someone is going to make an exception, it will be for exceptional you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Emotional investment is like any other investment — a risk. One thing you can count on is that, sooner or later, everyone gets hurt in love. If there’s no hurt, it’s not love. So the question is, who are you willing to hurt for?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you like will agree with you, make you look good, and inspire lots more of the good stuff. Who you love will love you back. What you do will matter. It’s an all-around fantastic day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Projects have a beginning, middle and an end, though that is not the best order of approach. Begin with the end in mind. If you don’t have an end in mind yet, assist someone who does and you’ll learn a lot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Be extremely careful which collective you align with. Groups can be incredibly destructive and stupid or, under the right circumstances, highly intelligent and even brighter as an entity than the most intelligent person within the group.