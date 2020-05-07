Horoscopes: May 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The full flower moon represents the fecund glory of this season when renewal is not just the natural order but also desperately needed. This Scorpio lunar influence bodes well for interpersonal and global relationships alike, as the needs of humanity at large will be echoed in what’s exchanged between people.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 7). Inspiration and insight strike. Through effort and care, you’ll start moving like you couldn’t before, your physical self invigorating other systems in your life. It will be a win for your group in August followed by a lucrative personal victory. What a relief in September, when a complicated arrangement finally gets hammered out. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 50, 3, 20 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Without a jovial touch, people get bored and touchy. That’s where you come in. You possess an unusual talent, which you will use to help, amuse and delight others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it is possible to be anything you want to be, it generally takes time. Meanwhile, you can dabble in whatever tone, feeling or mood you want to take on in an instant if you know the mental route to the place.