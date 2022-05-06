Horoscopes: May 6

The Cancer moon would like to point out that it’s a fine weekend for hosting. And while a main joy will be the company of others, a side perk is the way you see yourself and your home through the eyes of your guests. Other people are better mirrors than actual mirrors. We are all too familiar with our own visage to properly see ourselves.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The mind gets stronger in the same way muscles do — through lifting. In today’s case the work includes words and concepts, feelings, puzzles and a few logistical problems too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People are drawn to the comfort of your warmth. You don’t need to fix anyone or provide structure or direction. To offer your acceptance and love will do more than you know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s not that the other people don’t do a good job, it’s just that when it comes to impressing you, you’re the expert. So what’s it going to take? And if you knew you had to impress yourself and only you, what would you do next?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you’re doing is inherently important. That means whether you make sure everyone knows this, or hide out and act in secret, it’s just as essential. Right now, the work is what matters, not how popular it is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be in a teaching role. Wait before pointing out mistakes. The ideal way is for people to come to it on their own. Criticism can interfere with the learning process. A light touch is best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are generous and you’ll give to those who genuinely need it. But you’ll be turned off by those who ask for what they don’t need or for what they could easily do for themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you are with people you adore, the most mundane happenings can seem like epic events. It’s why you make it a point to keep meeting new people. It makes way for new adorableness to land in your world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If necessity is the mother of invention, desire is the father. You didn’t get what you wanted, and now you want it all the more. You will apply great creativity to the pursuit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People concerned with proving their superiority are typically overcompensating for a deep sense of inadequacy. Align with the successful and laid-back types who live like we are all in this together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are gestures, and then there moves people make in the moment to get the attention or deal they want. Know the difference. Seek genuine support and true hearts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When we are good to ourselves, we are good to the ones who love us too. And if we cause ourselves harm, we also harm those we love. Do you need more reasons to delight yourself?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone from the old days is in the picture again. You might feel strange about the fact that they haven’t been in the picture all along. Consistency matters to you. Actually, you’re right to be somewhat guarded.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 6). You’ll find yourself in a position of power, no longer having to handle certain tasks, and yet, out of respect and exemplary character, you do whatever work you need to do for the good of the group. You prize learning over ambition and love over the trappings and definitions people impose on relationships. Capricorn and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 34, 22, 8 and 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0