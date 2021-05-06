Horoscopes: May 6

How much of a relationship is transactional, and how much is inspired by genuine feeling much deeper than the deal of the moment? Such questions become interesting as Venus in Taurus angles Pluto in Capricorn in such a way to draw focus to the intersection of love and power. Hearts will be warmed when limits and loyalties are tested.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 6). Your optimism is a choice, a habit you lead with and part of an overall strategy for your new solar year. You’ll attract like-minded people and enjoy celebrating each other’s victories in the months to come. Putting the effort into relationships to keep them interesting and sweet will be an effort that pays you back all year! Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 40, 23, 18 and 21.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re already thinking about what’s on the other side of today’s task, and the thought of moving on will motivate you to do what it takes to get a job done efficiently and completely.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll have a sense of it today: “You are loved. There’s an invisible world all around you. A kingdom of spirits commissioned to guard you, do you not see it?” from “Jane Eyre,” by your signmate Charlotte Bronte.