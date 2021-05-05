Horoscopes: May 5

These early stages of Mercury in Gemini come across as an open invitation to know-it-alls. Keep in mind that nobody cares how much another person knows. A person could be the smartest person in the whole wide world and everyone around would still be just wondering about the things of relevance to their own curiosity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 5). Your style radiates and people give you lovely feedback that lets you know they are experiencing you on multiple levels — from their five senses to their intellect to more intangible modes of appreciation. The wondrous impression you make will help you open new relationships, resources and avenues for adventure. Aries and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 45, 2, 30, 12 and 26.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’d love not to think of yourself at all — to be entirely unselfconsciously immersed in a state of flow as you execute the various activities of your day. Isn’t that what true confidence is? You’ll attain it for brief moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even though it’s easier to think things through than it is to carry them out in practice, you’re in a mood to skip the plan and get right into action. It’s an instinct that won’t let you down.