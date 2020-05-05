Horoscopes: May 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mexican army was outnumbered and yet prevailed with the victory in the Battle of Puebla of 1862. In the United States, May 5 is an opportunity to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage. Cinco de Mayo will be guided by the Libra moon of justice and an acknowledgment of the inevitability that balance will prevail.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 5). The details you tend to will elevate your efforts to the level of excellence. New connections and romantic events will fill the months to come. You’ll be noticed for your grace under pressure and your leadership in unusual circumstances. You’ll get the inside scoop on a project, which plays to your advantage. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 1, 4, 16 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Science proves that memory is unreliable, but in the digital age, we don’t have to depend on it nearly as much. You’ll find that emotional communication is more important than remembered details anyway.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Once upon a time, you couldn’t get motivated. But you forced yourself, and it turned out to be the right move. Now you can use your experience to help someone else.