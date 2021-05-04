Horoscopes: May 4

The ego gets a bad rap, though it does a lot of work on our behalf. To get through a typical day, we need our ego — though perhaps not to the degree that most of us would lean on it. These early stages of Mercury in Gemini can set the ego off balance, and the mind compensates by going into overdrive. Calm the chatter with assurances.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 4). You’ll benefit from a profound sense of purpose driving the year. At first, you’ll crave indicators that you’re on the right track. But soon, you’ll lose the need for external validation, because something inside you will have rooted into your plan and there will be no other option than to fulfill the promise of the occurring momentum. Virgo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 18, 4, 44 and 32.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When little things can thrill you, you’re with the right person. This is especially true if you happen to be alone. Being receptive to your own wonder and making arrangements to have more of it are major acts of self-love.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Making the other person look good is a chief priority for you in every interaction. People feel and appreciate this. You listen intently and consider other people’s questions and curiosities as you move conversations forward.