Horoscopes: May 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s a day to leave more room for the other person, to take pauses so others can fill in, to ask questions that encourage participation and to invite others to dance by opening your arms.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Right now your capacity to handle important things is expanding. Being strong is something you can’t always appreciate in the moment, but you’ll look back in amazement at some of the things you’re doing right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). This is no time to abandon what you believe in favor of easier, more convenient options. The movement will only work to create change if enough people participate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s possible for more than one person to talk at the same time, but it is not possible to simultaneously listen to more than one message. Because you need, want and deserve to be heard, you’ll choose your moments carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Emily Dickinson defined hope as the “thing with feathers that perches in the soul/ And sings the tune without words/ And never stops at all.” You are filled with its song today.