Horoscopes: May 31
Holiday Mathis

When a crowd filters into a line, it is the natural instinct of humans to fall into an alternating line and merge, also known as the zipper. It’s just one of many ways we enact the spirit of cooperation that is in our DNA. The Aquarius moon reminds us that when we encounter antisocial behavior, it is the exception, not the rule. Teamwork is our true default.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 31). You break into new territory and make the rules. As the founder of the culture, you’ll ask excellent questions like, “What would this scene be if we all do it this way?” You’ll follow through, and in years to come, they’ll tell the story. The deeper you go into an interest, the happier you become. Interpersonal agreements are enriched. Aries and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 3, 1 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In the same way you can’t make up a nickname for yourself, your reputation is up to other people to decide. Any detectable shaping of that will have an effect opposite than intended.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll experience a friendship luxury. You’ll bring your half-formed ideas and your knottiest dilemmas to the one you trust implicitly and have an exciting, intelligent conversation about it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What happens in your personal life can also be seen through the wider lens of society. In fact, you’ll notice how your actions play into the politics of these times. It seems there are no purely personal choices to be made.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a reason you keep coming back. You wouldn’t return unless it was doing something for you. If this is an unwanted cycle, it’s an ideal time to brainstorm: What am I getting out of it?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you’re already playing at a higher level, some consider the quest for more to be greedy. You see it as a continuance of your education. You desire improvement without hating where you’re at.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Many people learn best by doing, and for good reason. In action, you can feel the excitement of each move, the thrill of getting it right and the pain of doing it wrong. You’re brave, and you want to learn quick. Throw yourself in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Harmony depends on not only hitting certain tones but also doing so in the right timing with others. You nail it. You pace yourself so timetables can match up — between friends, colleagues, professional allies and more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Surface qualities may attract a relationship, but they won’t carry it. You want to connect with, help and learn from others, and it requires you to bring much more consideration and effort to the table.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The future knows how it wants to look and will defy any image of it you’ve created in your mind’s eye. Don’t let this stop you from dreaming, though. Your influence over the future, while not absolute, is still significant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Inside every stage of life is many seasons. To gain, lose, molt, flower, fruit and more will happen again and again. All the gains and losses of today will be for the short term.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is too much to ask yourself to muscle down and do a thing without support. At the very least, support yourself by creating an environment that is conducive to accomplishing the aim.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Understanding is a kind of pleasure akin to fitting the right puzzle piece into a hole. It’s even more satisfying when you are seeking to understand and it finally happens, which is what occurs today.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

