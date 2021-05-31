Horoscopes: May 31

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a reason you keep coming back. You wouldn’t return unless it was doing something for you. If this is an unwanted cycle, it’s an ideal time to brainstorm: What am I getting out of it?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you’re already playing at a higher level, some consider the quest for more to be greedy. You see it as a continuance of your education. You desire improvement without hating where you’re at.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Many people learn best by doing, and for good reason. In action, you can feel the excitement of each move, the thrill of getting it right and the pain of doing it wrong. You’re brave, and you want to learn quick. Throw yourself in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Harmony depends on not only hitting certain tones but also doing so in the right timing with others. You nail it. You pace yourself so timetables can match up — between friends, colleagues, professional allies and more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Surface qualities may attract a relationship, but they won’t carry it. You want to connect with, help and learn from others, and it requires you to bring much more consideration and effort to the table.