Horoscopes: May 31

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is someone intent on impressing you, despite the fact (or maybe because of it) you are not so easily impressed. Your reluctance only makes this person try harder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today is like an overly complicated television remote control. Unless you know the right sequence of actions, you are unlikely to tune into the programming of your choice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Honesty is generally the most efficient approach. It saves time and resources. It keeps people from putting stock in things that aren’t going to pan out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today the sinner and the saint will not be two different people; rather, they will be two different behaviors from the same person. Much will depend on what you bring out in others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’d follow your purpose even if it were unpopular. However, today, the expectations and opinions of others will align really well with your soul’s best interest — how fortuitous!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Beware of the one who tries too hard to win your trust. People who are honest and true don’t worry too much about convincing others of their trustworthiness.