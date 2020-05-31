Horoscopes: May 31

Each relationship makes its own particular kind of music. Like birds listening for the song of their kindred, we become keenly aware of the nuances of tuning and blending. The Libra moon has us falling into natural harmony with the key people in our lives. Dynamic arrangements happen, and groups are greater than the sum of their parts.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 31). You know yourself. You’re confident and disinclined to work too hard to please the powers that be, because you don’t have to! You’ll naturally give people something good to like, and they will be predisposed to generously support your ideas and efforts. Your eye is primed for beauty, and you’ll create and attract so much of it. Aries and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 1, 18 and 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anyone can read subjects in agreement with their beliefs, but the wise and exceptionally intelligent grow their minds by spending time with ideas different from their own.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Love makes you fearless; love makes you free. If you feel afraid and caged-in, then you’re either needlessly making love difficult or this thing is not really love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your true friend is the person who knows you well enough to nudge you in a good direction, realize when you’re on track and can also clearly see when you’re off. Bonus points for tact!
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is someone intent on impressing you, despite the fact (or maybe because of it) you are not so easily impressed. Your reluctance only makes this person try harder.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today is like an overly complicated television remote control. Unless you know the right sequence of actions, you are unlikely to tune into the programming of your choice.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Honesty is generally the most efficient approach. It saves time and resources. It keeps people from putting stock in things that aren’t going to pan out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today the sinner and the saint will not be two different people; rather, they will be two different behaviors from the same person. Much will depend on what you bring out in others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’d follow your purpose even if it were unpopular. However, today, the expectations and opinions of others will align really well with your soul’s best interest — how fortuitous!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Beware of the one who tries too hard to win your trust. People who are honest and true don’t worry too much about convincing others of their trustworthiness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Set goals of learning instead of performance. By learning, you will automatically become a more competent performer, whereas to perform well without learning produces a success that may be difficult to duplicate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You deserve the same quality of attention you give others. When that boomerang doesn’t come back, consider throwing it somewhere it won’t get hung up in a tree.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Think about the thing just long enough to feel that you can act in good faith. If you keep thinking about it past a certain point, the options open up overwhelmingly, causing indecision and paralysis.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
