Horoscopes: May 30

The time to ask for directions is when you have a specific destination in mind but don’t know how to get there. Those who have yet to claim a desired destination do not need directions. They need knowledge of their options. The sharing spirit of an informative Aquarius moon will get people talking, putting new ideas in accessible reach.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 30). You might say that your birthday gift is a cosmic bulldozer for your obstacles. A lot clears out of your way before August, and with very little effort from you. All you have to do is state your intention and let your brilliance flow. Subsequently, relationships, habits and new lifestyle frameworks are among the things you build. Capricorn and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 4 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The obstacle to happiness is a habit of not liking things and disapproving of what’s going on. There’s no point in judging the scene. No good comes out of it. If something is not for you, leave to find what is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To admire an animal is to be changed by it as you share in its spirit for a moment. Animal experiences can widen your perspective or inspire you to go the opposite direction by narrowing your focus to that which truly matters.