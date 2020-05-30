Horoscopes: May 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Virgo lunar vibes inspire a cleaning and clearing spree, and with Mercury as a new guest in the realm of domesticity, this effort will be focused on home. What’s been neglected? What’s been pushed behind or under? And how about that dust on high? The Virgo moon would also like to remind us that having less means maintaining less.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 30). Your cosmic birthday bouquet features an array of meaningful relationships, some that vibrate your heartstrings and others that light a fire in your belly. Your ambitions will change, but once you’ve decided firmly, you’ll stay determined until you achieve the marks you’ve set out for. Younger people figure into your success. Aquarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 31, 36, 28 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t want to rely on people liking you. That would require you aim your efforts at their satisfaction at the expense of your own. However, in order to make your work great, you do need feedback.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will learn that something you’ve fantasized about is actually within the realm of possibility. Now you can look at the cost, which involves both the asking price and other exchanges subtler than money.