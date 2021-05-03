Horoscopes: May 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are environments more and less conducive to your health, and you’re very good at projecting which way it will go for you. The trick is in taking that moment to reflect and make a conscious decision.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t feel prepared to go to the next level, and yet the door opens and the brave thing to do is step through — no, jump through — before it slides back closed and the train takes off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today is a little like a field trip to a theme park in which everyone in the party is wearing the same shirt. You can tell who is in your group right away, and you’ll keep tabs accordingly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Authenticity and transparency have been buzzwords for years now, to the degree that you’re starting to doubt anyone who uses them too much. It’s similar to how you’ve learned not to trust people who say, “Trust me.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Responsibility doesn’t burden you in the least today. In fact, you have become so strong through your various roles that you hardly notice the weighty load you regularly carry.