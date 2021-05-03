Horoscopes: May 3

Aeolus, the Greek keeper of wind, is especially fond of the musical moaning, whistling and general excitement of whipping air, not to mention all that’s swept up, deposited or eroded by its invisible hand. Four squared aspects today assure that by day’s end, we’ll have answered to the cosmic version of a howling Aeolian breeze.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 3). You let people be themselves, and for this tendency and talent, you are showered in the bounty that comes from being beloved and admired. Next season, you’ll steer in a completely new direction and learn a different world. You’ll bank on your instinct for investing in people and finally find the right person for a crucial role. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 5, 31, 22 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s no need to hurry. As counterintuitive as it may seem, you’ll get there sooner if you slow down. Fast action is unnecessary; it would likely produce time-consuming mistakes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being fantastic at a job is one thing. People knowing you’re fantastic at it is an entirely different area and very important now. Think of this publicity as a job within your job, thus requiring its own skills and systems.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Happy days will return, but the happiness will be different, as happiness, just like fashion, is contextual — a reflection of the times, always updating, never the same twice.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are environments more and less conducive to your health, and you’re very good at projecting which way it will go for you. The trick is in taking that moment to reflect and make a conscious decision.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t feel prepared to go to the next level, and yet the door opens and the brave thing to do is step through — no, jump through — before it slides back closed and the train takes off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today is a little like a field trip to a theme park in which everyone in the party is wearing the same shirt. You can tell who is in your group right away, and you’ll keep tabs accordingly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Authenticity and transparency have been buzzwords for years now, to the degree that you’re starting to doubt anyone who uses them too much. It’s similar to how you’ve learned not to trust people who say, “Trust me.”
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Responsibility doesn’t burden you in the least today. In fact, you have become so strong through your various roles that you hardly notice the weighty load you regularly carry.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can feel free and simultaneously follow a schedule. In fact, if you didn’t schedule your free time, you’d either have far too much of it or none of it, both unfavorable and unliberated states.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re so attractive when you’re doing your thing, and the deeper you get into it, the more attractive you become. You wear your passions like a well-styled, custom look.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sometimes, people who think they are offering you their support actually seem to make things more difficult than when you were doing it all on your own. Watch out for that dynamic today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Admirably, you want to please others and ease their burdens. The best way to do this now is to please yourself. You may actually find it more difficult, as there will be some investigation involved in knowing your own preferences.
