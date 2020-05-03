Horoscopes: May 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Love and pain are like two bookends on the shelf. There can be many stories in between them — volumes and volumes that only hold up because of the tacit agreement between these two ends. The risk involved in love is something we appreciate as the sun moves toward Mercury in these days before the Scorpio full moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 3). Your cosmic birthday present is the confidence that comes with right action. In six months you’ll find that you’re talking less about your ambitions and showing more of your work once it’s completed. You’ll be growing and enjoying how that translates in your life — what it means you can do for your loved ones. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 4, 25, 33 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Success won’t come from doing anything too grand. It just comes from doing what you say you’re going to do. Promise small and deliver on it, and you’ll win the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll get specific about what you want and need, because the typical answers are so ubiquitous that they no longer mean anything to you. What would be good for you is different from what would be good for someone else.