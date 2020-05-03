Horoscopes: May 3

Love and pain are like two bookends on the shelf. There can be many stories in between them — volumes and volumes that only hold up because of the tacit agreement between these two ends. The risk involved in love is something we appreciate as the sun moves toward Mercury in these days before the Scorpio full moon.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 3). Your cosmic birthday present is the confidence that comes with right action. In six months you’ll find that you’re talking less about your ambitions and showing more of your work once it’s completed. You’ll be growing and enjoying how that translates in your life — what it means you can do for your loved ones. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 4, 25, 33 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Success won’t come from doing anything too grand. It just comes from doing what you say you’re going to do. Promise small and deliver on it, and you’ll win the day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll get specific about what you want and need, because the typical answers are so ubiquitous that they no longer mean anything to you. What would be good for you is different from what would be good for someone else.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Imperfection and flaws are part of the deal. The better you are at living with things you don’t like without giving them too much of your attention, the more time you’ll have to do something great.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Change is necessary, and you feel driven to break up the monotony but only to a certain degree. Too much novelty is destabilizing, so you’ll seek just the right amount of excitement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The significance of committing to one thing is that you are also giving up your option of doing the other things. What comes without sacrifice quickly becomes worthless.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Committing to your own growth will mean doing things that don’t necessarily come easily to you, but that doesn’t mean they have to be very hard, either. Small changes will add up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are distinctly different destinies that unfold depending on how you show up. You will carefully consider your approach to situations knowing that whatever you choose, it will come with its own outcome.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll be in the grip of conflicting tensions, and though this is a little uncomfortable, there’s something terribly interesting, creative and romantic about it, too.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your ability to compartmentalize will allow you to do incredible things. There are times when you take your ability to focus on the task at hand for as long as it takes to accomplish it as a given.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Think carefully about how many people you should involve in a project. Two people involved have a dynamic. Add a third person and the variables open up exponentially.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One can go pretty far with faultless manners and unimpeachable taste. Now if you could only find such a person! Luckily, true connection (which is based in relatability, vulnerability and shared mistakes) goes even further.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Know who you’re dealing with, and be wary of those who would prefer to interact with those who are totally absorbed into them, communicating more like an echo than a distinct and separate voice.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
