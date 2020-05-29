Horoscopes: May 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just when you’ve had enough of being at home, Mercury transits into the domestic realm of Cancer. To make matters even more interior, an upcoming retrograde will have the messenger planet visiting this realm longer than usual. We’ll identify strongly with our environments, which inspire changes in the way of functionality and aesthetics.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 29). Relationships you can rely on will allow you to develop yourself. Emotional muscle tone enables you to achieve what you couldn’t before. You’ll accept a new post and revel in the responsibility. You’ll make a big sale and be part of a remarkable team that turns out work of which all can be proud. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 12, 28, 44 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you have now is not an alliance of two parts working together but rather a blending with two parts becoming one as it happens with the joining of flames or water.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You do not go places just to be able to say you went, nor do you do things so you can tick them off your list. You bring every ounce of your attention to the current experience, inviting it to change you.