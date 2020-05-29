Horoscopes: May 29
0 comments

Horoscopes: May 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Just when you’ve had enough of being at home, Mercury transits into the domestic realm of Cancer. To make matters even more interior, an upcoming retrograde will have the messenger planet visiting this realm longer than usual. We’ll identify strongly with our environments, which inspire changes in the way of functionality and aesthetics.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 29). Relationships you can rely on will allow you to develop yourself. Emotional muscle tone enables you to achieve what you couldn’t before. You’ll accept a new post and revel in the responsibility. You’ll make a big sale and be part of a remarkable team that turns out work of which all can be proud. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 12, 28, 44 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you have now is not an alliance of two parts working together but rather a blending with two parts becoming one as it happens with the joining of flames or water.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You do not go places just to be able to say you went, nor do you do things so you can tick them off your list. You bring every ounce of your attention to the current experience, inviting it to change you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be extremely content as you untangle a messy situation. This was caused by someone who is not as practical and detail-oriented as you. You could place blame, but you’ll give thanks instead.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While others boast about their problem-solving abilities or humblebrag to bring attention to their luxury of options, you will stay quiet and let the work speak for itself. Not everyone will get it, only those who matter!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just as asking for money means you’re in need of it, when you try to conjure up a state of mind, it affirms the opposite state of mind from whence the request comes. Instead of asking, act as though it’s already granted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Everyone has faults. Confidence is not ignorance of those faults; rather, it’s the acceptance of them and the assurance that no matter what happens, you have your own back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when you let go of things beyond your grasp? It wasn’t easy or hard; it was just time. Now, it’s once again time to let go. Open up your hands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you’re not sure whether to comply with what’s being asked of you, stall. It will give you time to understand the dynamics at play. Better to have the benefit of a strategy than be at the whim of your reactions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The value of money is what people say it is. It’s not exactly arbitrary. Instead, it’s a social agreement made by an entire society, or, in today’s case, between two people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know how to be sensitive to what others need, but when was the last time you aimed those super-sensors back to yourself? Self-care is the worthiest cause today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a stress cycle in which you’re taking part with periods of tension followed by release. Monitor and observe yourself. Is this necessary? Is it fun? Is it good for you?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can close yourself off to energy or open yourself up to it at any time. Right now, you’re not sure which way you should go. Observe those already immersed in the game for clues.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 25

The Cancer moon forms an auspicious angle to Mars for Memorial Day, stirring the emotional side of memory. Though facts can go foggy in the re…

Horoscopes: May 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 27

Every relationship has a story. The Leo moon encourages us to make it an interesting one. When the moon is in this playful sign, being too lit…

Horoscopes: May 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 24

In circles of cosmetology, art and design, the word “ombre” describes the blending of one color into another, moving tints and shades to creat…

Horoscopes: May 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 26

Leave your assumptions at home. Not everyone got the memo, and out of the number who did get it, half never read said memo because it is pract…

Horoscopes: May 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 22

Planets rally around an auspicious Gemini new moon. Mercury and Venus align in the twin sign, too, followed by more air sign harmony from the …

Horoscopes: May 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 23

The Gemini part of the sky is famous for imbuing its visitors with remarkable flexibility. Current customers to the yoga studio in Gemini’s di…

Horoscopes: May 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 28

Expectations are slippery and fickle these days, and because of this, impressing others will be a futile endeavor. Even if you know exactly wh…

Horoscopes: May 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 21

If you could only see all the places, meet all the people, taste all the foods... but it’s impossible. In preparation for the new moon, stretc…

Horoscopes: May 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 20

The dinosaurs that roamed the Mesozoic period ranged in form from rabbit-sized to six-story-building-sized. Such is the case with the monsters…

Horoscopes: May 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 19

Quick, before the sun slips into Gemini — what do you know about yourself? More importantly, what don’t you know? Record this for the sake of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News