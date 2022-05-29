Horoscopes: May 29 and May 30

There is no print edition of The Post-Star on May 30.

For May 29:

Stability is a myth. Even the tallest mountain will eventually crumble to the sea. This is why to create any sense of security and safety in the world is holy work — work that allows, inside our fragile existence, a moment of flight. This message was brought to you via a steadying conjunction of the warrior planet to the planet of excess.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get a few things right, not everything. It doesn’t matter when you have the wrong answer, though, because you have the right attitude. Besides, you shine best while dealing gracefully with mistakes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you’re looking for a particular kind of adventure, you’ll see what others miss. For those with the savvy to recognize them, opportunities are all around.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s a very fortunate day for those who help, share and mentor. What’s normal to you will surprise someone else. What surprises you is normal to someone else.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t mind looking foolish in the beginning stages of a project. Everyone starts somewhere. You’re determined to get good enough to move to the second stage, and that’s why you’ll quickly gain skill.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You did what, at the time, seemed like your best option. Now you know better. While there’s no need to blame yourself for what you didn’t understand, if you still feel there’s something to forgive here, forgive and start anew.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you give to one person will be given back to you by another seemingly unrelated source. Coincidence? Karma? Either way, it’s a cycle that keeps up through the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A little unexpected sugar will make an impression. You’ll have an instinct as to exactly when to throw this sweetness in. A small but well-timed gesture will have ever-expanding power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You do more, but instead, you leave room for others to fill in the blanks. This way, you expend less effort while inviting teamwork, togetherness and, ultimately, bonding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You behave differently under stress than you do when you’re breezing through. To come across as a breath of fresh air, you must first handle what’s stressing you and then get back to that peaceful, easy feeling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Work gives you novel challenges and a chance to employ underused puzzle-solving skills. Your flirting skills are, at times, unfairly effective. Someone is unnerved by your presence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won’t get results from punishing mistakes. It seems like it would work, but it won’t. Instead, reward improvement in yourself and others and all will be focused in a successful direction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t feel regret, but you do wonder what might have happened if you had made a different choice. Such reflections are not wasteful. The alternate realities you dream up will inform your next move.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 29). You’ve done the focused goal-getting. Now, what happens is sheer luck. You’ll fall into work that’s enjoyable, creative and sorely needed — a recipe for lucrative success. The shining light of your year is the evolution of certain relationships. One particularly strong connection leads to fun outings, projects and adventures. Aquarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 1, 4 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Grammy and Oscar winner Melissa Etheridge is known not only for her powerful singing voice but for her powerful voice in the world. She has stood for gay rights and raised money and awareness for cancer research, environmental causes and more. An adaptable Gemini, Etheridge was born under a fiery Sagittarius moon, with career planet Mars in entertaining Leo.

For May 30:

Whether or not there is somebody close by to wish you good morning and other pleasantries, the sociable Gemini moon affirms our worthiness of this kind of sweetness. Find it, get it, simulate it... whatever you have to do, make it a priority. The good energy you face the world with will make all the difference in the outcomes of the day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone seems to have an offer for you today. Think twice before agreeing to things that are “free.” The time you spend in pursuit is a more valuable resource than money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is a storm of contradictions inside of you. So, though you have tried to do the right thing — avoiding criticism, meeting expectations — the rebel part of your soul still flickers and rages. Express it or it will express you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While you’ll have no problem living up to the standards of those around you, living up to your own is a challenge that takes an organized effort and the discipline to follow through.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s funny how something very important to you can, on a different day, seem suddenly meaningless indeed. Knowing that this is a possibility, you will choose your battles very carefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mission is sacred. Don’t share it with people who don’t get it. Better to go on solo and unencumbered. While striving for something important to you, you’ll attract your people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You give. You give again. You give until you feel the pang that says, “Too much!” Well, no one will ever say you were stingy. Generosity is a virtue you won’t regret.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A group identity is forming, and its character will depend on a few good leaders. You don’t know which ones they will be yet. Just know that more really will be merrier. Be inclusive; ask for input.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Victory is not an identity. The win defines no one. How a person takes the win says a lot more. And what they do with defeat says more still. You’ll apply keen observation to an accurate assessment of character.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A most felicitous approach to endeavors: Imagine the event before you execute or even plan it. Stay in the land of your imagination until you’ve made something happy there, then approach the day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Someone needs you. To be there for them is everything to you. The day’s setbacks seem unimportant when you are in service to the ones you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Peace is a weird thing to have to fight for. A more logical way to invite peace is to find a place to claim it, then protect the sacredness of that place. Erect boundaries and build a sanctuary for peace to thrive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll practice what you love and love what you practice. You’re becoming sharper and more accurate, discovering a side of the thing you didn’t know was there.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 30). New inspiration stokes the fires of your imagination; your whole being heats up. As your ambition grows, so will your resources, network and skills. Competition brings out your best. Also featured: the constant company of people who delight you, a gentle break in a beautiful setting and surprise cash in October. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 19, 40 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Whether she is defying gravity or letting it go, actress and vocal powerhouse Idina Menzel is the queen of iconic vocal moments. She has continued the streak with songs from “Frozen II” that are sung around the world in many languages. Menzel is a versatile Gemini born when Mercury, Venus and Saturn were in Taurus, the sign of the voice. Her moon is in entertaining Leo.

