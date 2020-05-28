Horoscopes: May 28

Expectations are slippery and fickle these days, and because of this, impressing others will be a futile endeavor. Even if you know exactly which boxes to tick, people are going to change their minds. The transit of Mercury into Cancer offers you a license to impress the only person who matters: you. Flex and see what you can do.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 28). Your solar year will be rich in karmic exchanges. You’ll pay back a debt — the sweetest relief! Later you will pay forward a kindness, which will bring deep satisfaction. So many varieties of love will run through your heart, and you’ll need an outlet for celebrating this expression of joy in your life. Music could be the ticket. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 3, 33 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most of the time that goes into a project will be the research, planning and prep work. The more organized and methodical you are, the better you’ll be at pulling this off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Put your back into the obvious things. Better to get your full energy behind the no-brainer than to waste fuel deliberating overcomplicated and multivariate scenarios.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Telling yourself to change without changing the environment, too, rarely works. But if all you change is the environment, chances are good that what’s inside will follow suit.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You firmly believe that money should be used to balance power and not to deliberately create an imbalance of power. When power is significantly inflated or deflated, it tends to bring out the worst in people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You strive to continually give more to a situation than you get back. When you go to a new place, you look for what there is to appreciate while also watching out for what is needed and wanted that you might be able to give.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may get annoyed with those who display an overly inflated sense of self, but you’ll counter the dynamic with your belief that everyone is noteworthy and unique, and has the right to think highly of themselves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Struggle expends energy that could be used for surviving and thriving. When you catch yourself in a struggle, get still. Sink into the situation. If you hit a bottom, you can use that to bounce yourself up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know your best hours. Tackle the important things while you’re at your strongest and most alert. You’ll even have energy to burn at times of day that have been historically less productive for you, so schedule accordingly!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some think emotional intelligence is about understanding one’s own emotions. While that is included in the package, you’ll have continued success with what you’ve been doing — relating to the feelings of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Transformation is the name of the game today. The growth of others can be inspiring, painful and all around fascinating to watch. Part of you changes right along with the process.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If cooperation is forced, it’s not cooperation; it’s control. You’ll be keenly tuned in to people’s reactions to the circumstances. You’ll steer all toward empowering options.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Accountability is the magic ingredient that will make your plan come to life. Put your system in place. The simple act of telling your goals to someone could be enough of a system to keep you on track.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!