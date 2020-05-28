Horoscopes: May 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You firmly believe that money should be used to balance power and not to deliberately create an imbalance of power. When power is significantly inflated or deflated, it tends to bring out the worst in people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You strive to continually give more to a situation than you get back. When you go to a new place, you look for what there is to appreciate while also watching out for what is needed and wanted that you might be able to give.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may get annoyed with those who display an overly inflated sense of self, but you’ll counter the dynamic with your belief that everyone is noteworthy and unique, and has the right to think highly of themselves.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Struggle expends energy that could be used for surviving and thriving. When you catch yourself in a struggle, get still. Sink into the situation. If you hit a bottom, you can use that to bounce yourself up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know your best hours. Tackle the important things while you’re at your strongest and most alert. You’ll even have energy to burn at times of day that have been historically less productive for you, so schedule accordingly!