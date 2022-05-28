 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 28

Holiday Mathis

The Venus move into the sign of money comes with a warning. As exciting as it is to acquire things, we pay with little chunks of our freedom. Dogs must be walked, cars fueled, relationships tended. We’re wise to consider costs beyond the tag. Even in high-dollar situations, money is usually the easiest currency involved in a purchase.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Given the choice between a grand armchair adventure via video game or movie and a small, heartfelt gesture between friends, you’d take the latter every time. Your weekend plans will be proof of this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The question will arise: “Who would I be without my quirky fears?” Answer: “You, only more accomplished.” Don’t mistake neurosis for personality or let anxiety keep you from experiencing life to the fullest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Take a step back from the race. With the benefit of distance, you’ll see how winnable this really is for you. You’ll also notice there is more than one way to win it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have a talent for warming people up and making them feel safe with you — as though whatever happens, you’ll handle it. For this reason, the night will belong to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your cosmic gift of the day is one of reading people at a glance. You’ll notice what they want. By the way, you’re under no obligation to give it. Just helping someone feel seen is a gift too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll notice that the more you enjoy yourself, the less it matters what you look like doing it. Your need for people to respond in a particular way to you seems to diminish with the pursuit of today’s endeavor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are well aware of the repellent effect of arrogance, and you also know how unappealing insecurity is. So, you walk a thin line, and your quiet confidence will be most attractive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Commit to fun. Commit to folly. Commit to not knowing which is which. The important thing is to commit. Half in and half out will be completely nowhere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Achilles had his heel, Samson had precarious hair, and you have your own version of a small vulnerability that has a disproportionately huge impact on your strength. Protect yourself accordingly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). At some point your work leaves your hands and has a life of its own. You’ll find peace in the transition and joy in watching what used to belong to you go to the next person and the next and then the world at large.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you were to exceed expectations in all areas of life, you’d only annoy those around you. The specialty you’ve chosen will help those around you today, and as for the rest, you’ll let it go and enjoy the ensuing popularity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A new friendship brings unanticipated rewards. You didn’t strike up this relationship to expand your social influence, but it’s happened anyway. Don’t make much of it. Stay focused on what’s important.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 28). Share your ideas. When you’re in that mood, your kind of smarts will light up a crowd. And when you’re not, there will be people around you to help and love, which is your favorite way of sharing your gifts. Nature figures into your good fortune, perhaps through the purchase or exploration of wild expanses. Cancer and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 20, 4, 44 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight got her start by winning a television talent contest at age 7 and the “Empress of Soul” continues to express herself in different ways. Whether “Dancing with the Stars” or singing under them, Knight is a brilliant Gemini born when the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Pluto were all stationed in Leo, the sign of the entertainer.

