Horoscopes: May 27

CANCER (June 22-July 22). All rewards have a cost. You can have what you want, so long as you want the cost of it just as much as you want the rest of it. In figuring that out, experience will teach you more than analysis.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If the rules are not written down, spoken or communicated otherwise, then the only way to find out what they are is to break them. This is also the fastest way to get to the actual rules as opposed to the ideal ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You hate to say no, but it’s necessary for honest living. It’s easier when no comes quickly, briefly and impersonally. No offer can be right for everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can succeed alone, but it will take three times longer, and will feel like 10 times longer, as that route is a slog. Bring another person in or, better yet, a team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may imagine you know how a scene will play out, but even an Oscar-winning scriptwriter can’t predict what people will say and do in real life. You’ll never know unless you make your entrance.