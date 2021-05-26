Horoscopes: May 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who don’t know any better will get the sense that these good things are dropping into your life by way of fortune’s favor. Maybe, but you’ve certainly put in an extraordinary amount of effort to endear yourself to the fates.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Decisions are far easier to make than you think. The bottom line is not a promise of profit or the knowledge that you’re improving a thing but something much simpler. What if the bottom line is just “Do you feel like it or not?”

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The person who gives you the most winning advice will also give you a few duds. You listen up, try things out and bring enough scientific judgment to the thing to decide which advice is actionable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your confidence shows up in how you care for yourself and prepare yourself to face the day. You don’t have to psych yourself up with pep talks, because your natural inclination of self-directed kindness is all the lift you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The internet meme says a friend helps you move and a good friend helps you move the body. You’ll find that the truest tests of friendship are not in dire circumstances; rather, they are in times of success.