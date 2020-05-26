Horoscopes: May 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leave your assumptions at home. Not everyone got the memo, and out of the number who did get it, half never read said memo because it is practically guaranteed to be long, complicated and boring. In these final days of Mercury in Gemini, brevity is the soul of wit, and one-on-one communication is the best way to get the message across.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 26). The next three weeks bring a reassessment and realignment of your values, which helps you to build yourself in the direction of your dreams. Your relationships go deeper as you share bonding experiences with loved ones. New people come into your life in September, further opening your horizons. Aquarius and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 12, 22 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A ring, the flame on a candle wick, a folded stash of cash... small things mean so much today that it’s almost like objects expand in importance in inverse proportion to their actual size.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Not everything has to be about something. It’s enough to just be. There is peace in the moments you forget about what things mean and just accept what they are.