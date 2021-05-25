Horoscopes: May 25

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You already learned the unhappiness that can come from mistaking the extras for necessities. A grateful heart remedies the distortion; a humble attitude prevents such confusion from happening in the first place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It may seem like you crave a particular circumstance, though it could really be a feeling you’re craving — and that can be conjured in a number of ways. Stay open to the possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You think you sense what the other person wants, and then he states his case and it’s not what you thought. But actually, you’re more correct than he was about it. People are notoriously bad at knowing their own wants.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Evidenced in magic tricks and parties where people hide in the dark and pop out yelling, the element of surprise is often planned and planted. But not today! The spontaneous novelty shows up naturally from out of the blue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Nothing is fixed in your life at the moment. You can tinker with the variables and completely different outcomes will unfold. There’s the exciting feeling of everything being up in the air without a hint as to how it will all land.