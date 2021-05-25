 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: May 25
Holiday Mathis

The motivational speaker says a turtle cannot progress without sticking its neck out. The pet-turtle forum shows many comments to the contrary. As for us, it’s possible to choose a style and a risk level we feel comfortable with. Under this Scorpio moon, ask to see all available options instead of automatically signing up for the risk that’s offered.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 25). It’s almost impossible for you to be selflessly generous, because you keep getting handsomely repaid for the sacrifices you make. It’s like the universe is insistent on doubling your rewards. Fortune will favor you through collaborations. Athletic wins and creative breakthroughs are featured, too. August brings a game-changing deal. Sagittarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 25, 4, 26 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Mixed in with your sunny and constructive thoughts will be a number of unhelpful ones trying to pass themselves off as truth. Shut them down by questioning your thoughts to make them prove their merit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The first step to acing the assignment is understanding that there is one. Find out what is expected of you, and then decide whether it’s an expectation you care to fulfill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll play around with your mental focus as if it were the zoom lens of a camera, toggling between a very detailed observation and the wide focus that lets more world in and makes problems seem small, if they exist at all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You already learned the unhappiness that can come from mistaking the extras for necessities. A grateful heart remedies the distortion; a humble attitude prevents such confusion from happening in the first place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It may seem like you crave a particular circumstance, though it could really be a feeling you’re craving — and that can be conjured in a number of ways. Stay open to the possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You think you sense what the other person wants, and then he states his case and it’s not what you thought. But actually, you’re more correct than he was about it. People are notoriously bad at knowing their own wants.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Evidenced in magic tricks and parties where people hide in the dark and pop out yelling, the element of surprise is often planned and planted. But not today! The spontaneous novelty shows up naturally from out of the blue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Nothing is fixed in your life at the moment. You can tinker with the variables and completely different outcomes will unfold. There’s the exciting feeling of everything being up in the air without a hint as to how it will all land.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There have been times when you’ve dared to act on intuitive impulses running counter to reason and the results were so right for you. Now you wonder what would happen if you were to function completely from intuition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re not afraid of change. You’ve accepted it as the only thing consistent in existence! Still, you like to have a general sense of where things are going. Today features a fascinating information-gathering session.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This phase of life is like a costume you wear for a time, as you enact a role. Changing things about the costume doesn’t change the role, but it makes you feel and move differently inside it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may fumble around a bit in the effort to find your place. You’ll be served by every mishap, enriched by the contrast of an eruption of confusion that settles into perfect peace.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

