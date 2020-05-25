Horoscopes: May 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cancer moon forms an auspicious angle to Mars for Memorial Day, stirring the emotional side of memory. Though facts can go foggy in the retrospective lens, the feelings of our experiences imprint on our hearts. Lighthearted connections and digital sharing go great with these last days of the current Gemini Mercury transit.

TOMORROW’S BIRTHDAY (May 25). You’ll be generous with your heart, as well as your time, money and talents. You’ll get to know a new area and become very specialized, developing to an elite level of expertise. On the financial front, a business venture will pay off, little by little, and a daring investment will quadruple in three years. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 2, 37, 1 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Create or find a sense of place that feels at once like nowhere, anywhere and everywhere. That will be a worthy quest, as your environment, mood and pursuits are intrinsically linked.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s time to let go, sell, give or toss away. The quest for less brings gorgeous, peaceful moments. The best you own and experience will have the characteristics of being compact, quiet and inward-oriented.