Horoscopes: May 24

In circles of cosmetology, art and design, the word “ombre” describes the blending of one color into another, moving tints and shades to create a graduated color effect. As the moon shifts from busy Gemini to sensitive Cancer, the tones of the day achieve a gentle ombre as we blend from an intellectual brightness to a more emotional resonance.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 24). A lucrative wave of business occurs as your interests meld with the common interest and you provide a valuable service. Years of experience suddenly add up to well-deserved mastery. Smooth will be the road of relationships and smoother still will be your approach to getting into and out of them as the case may be. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 28, 5 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Thinking in different time frames will help you make the best decision. You’ll accurately project how you will feel about things in a range of five minutes to five years from now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Busyness isn’t productivity. You’re getting savvier about catching yourself in time-wasting acts and switching to the focus that will bring you closer to who you want to be.