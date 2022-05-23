 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: May 23

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

On this, the last day of a Mars cycle, we note that control is an illusion, not a solution. Oddly enough, the need to control things and people often gets in the way of managing life like a boss. Seek a comprehensive understanding of the nature of things to align them properly and harness their power to a particular end.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll make a significant dent in a big project. You won’t finish it all in a day, but at this rate you’ll get to the next milestone ahead of schedule and be celebrated for your timing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe there’s an obstacle in the environment to complicate this journey, but it’s more surmountable than the internal limits you have in place. These are self-created, and once you discover them, they will be self-eliminated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Everything around you has the potential to spend your attention, which is a finite resource. Cutting just one thing will allow you to spend your attention in your preferred way.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Falling in love is a wonderful sensation. Whether you’re falling for a person, place or activity, it’s the same rush, accompanied by music only you and your love can hear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feelings have a way of forcing you to deal with them today. Tamp them down in one situation and they’ll find a way to burble up in another. Treat it like a project. It will be worth whatever time it takes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have questions, and the people around you will have the obvious answers. Go wide. Throw the problem out to the universe at large. You’ll love the variety pack of possible solutions that comes back to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your moral sense makes it painful for you to do anything but the right thing... so long as you know what that is. Today’s situation doesn’t make it obvious. If you decide not to decide yet, it’s a fine decision indeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Be a little selfish with your time now or you could be snagged into a strange obligation. If you take on too much, or the wrong thing, you’ll become reacquainted with the amorphous weightiness know as dread.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your brain is firing brilliantly. Ask yourself to solve a problem and you will. Aim your bold fantasies at the future; shoot your brilliant imaginings into the sky.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one is you. People fulfill similar roles and jobs and have other facts in common, but you’re the only one bringing it all together in your particular way, and that is your power. Lean into your uniqueness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To carry out the strategy best for your particular strengths, you will need to prepare differently from the way the others are. There’s no need to show anyone, though nosey competitors would love to know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While the people around you may not get along with one another so well now, you’ll be on friendly terms with everyone. You’ve gotten this far by not taking sides, and you’ll do well to remain neutral.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 23). Visionary powers will be at a high this year. You’ll fantasize consistently in one direction, then you’ll see your world change shape to fit your dream. You have a talent for getting people charged up. You’ll lead, manage and inspire groups. Your power will be reflected in the sizes of the smiles of the people around you. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 9, 29, 22 and 16.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 22

Horoscopes: May 22

Is your wallet vibrating? Those with expensive taste may feel a tingle in their card-swiping hand as the messenger planet enters the sign of m…

Horoscopes: May 19

Horoscopes: May 19

The sun comes into a lucky agreement with Pluto. “Let’s put our money into what matters,” they say. It’s people, yes, but it’s more than that,…

Horoscopes: May 20

Horoscopes: May 20

As the Taurus sun breathes its last few breaths of this particular solar journey, there are still wishes unwished and voids unfilled, longings…

Horoscopes: May 17

Horoscopes: May 17

Happy relationships start with a good match. This includes the relationship with work, domestic life and more. The Mars and Neptune conjunctio…

Horoscopes: May 18

Horoscopes: May 18

Oh, to have the soaring confidence of the eagle, so high above the atmosphere that the opinions of the scurrying creatures below cannot bring …

Horoscopes: May 21

Horoscopes: May 21

The sun and a retrograde Mercury form a silly triangle of missteps, miscommunications and missed connections, the likes of which are the essen…

Horoscopes: May 16

Horoscopes: May 16

In May, the full moon is a flower, this time blinking with flirtatious energy, and as an eclipse reminds us that even the best things come wit…

Horoscopes: May 7

Horoscopes: May 7

As the moon moves from Cancer, the sign of mothers, into Leo, the sign of children, it will be most auspicious to solidify the plan and approa…

Horoscopes: May 6

Horoscopes: May 6

The Cancer moon would like to point out that it’s a fine weekend for hosting. And while a main joy will be the company of others, a side perk …

Horoscopes: May 12

Horoscopes: May 12

Words can be the sweetest keys, twisting in places we didn’t even know were locked. The moon in the sign of lovers and partnerships of all kin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News