Horoscopes: May 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Pay attention to power dynamics because they will teach you a lot about who people really are. The true test of a person’s character is how they handle themselves when they clearly have the upper hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re looking for an answer that feels right and actionable to you. You’ve followed lines of logic, but none of them satisfied. So try switching off your head and letting your inner guidance system have a go at this.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s said that every big problem was once a minor disturbance. That’s why you like to handle things when they are small, and you’re very sensitive to all red flags, even the itty-bitty ones!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It shouldn’t be too hard to be good. And if it feels that way, maybe it’s the rules or environment that needs changing, not you. The river needs no special devotion, goodness or willpower to flow effortlessly home to the sea.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your best idea will come as a joke. So you have nothing to lose from thinking in funny terms and letting humor, playfulness and creativity run rampant in your mind.