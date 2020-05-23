Horoscopes: May 23

The Gemini part of the sky is famous for imbuing its visitors with remarkable flexibility. Current customers to the yoga studio in Gemini’s district include the sun, moon, Mercury and Venus. As scientist Charles Darwin suggested, “It’s not the strongest species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the most responsive to change.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 23). The cosmic birthday boon is an influx of dollars. You’ll meet many who connect to your emotional tone. They’ll come from different places with a variety of interests, but they’ll share your high intelligence and many of the same values. Amazingly supportive relationships free you to express yourself. Your talents thrive. Scorpio and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 33, 21 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re different from the others, so it naturally follows that you’ll ask different questions and have novel interactions. You’re memorable and will be adored for this.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you had to choose between being in an endless state of self-satisfaction or continual self-improvement that never quite arrives, you’d take the latter. A pinch of discontent keeps life interesting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The more people you can align with, the bigger your team grows. You’ll build that group through the weekend, finding kindred spirits or being in the places where they’ll find you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Pay attention to power dynamics because they will teach you a lot about who people really are. The true test of a person’s character is how they handle themselves when they clearly have the upper hand.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re looking for an answer that feels right and actionable to you. You’ve followed lines of logic, but none of them satisfied. So try switching off your head and letting your inner guidance system have a go at this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s said that every big problem was once a minor disturbance. That’s why you like to handle things when they are small, and you’re very sensitive to all red flags, even the itty-bitty ones!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It shouldn’t be too hard to be good. And if it feels that way, maybe it’s the rules or environment that needs changing, not you. The river needs no special devotion, goodness or willpower to flow effortlessly home to the sea.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your best idea will come as a joke. So you have nothing to lose from thinking in funny terms and letting humor, playfulness and creativity run rampant in your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though you can’t change the past, you can always change the way you see it. Perhaps you’ve been harsh, not assessing the bigger picture. How else could you frame the story?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll feel something akin to this Shakespearean sentiment today, “But the strong base and building of my love is as the very centre of the earth, drawing all things to it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you feel your mind taking things in too serious a direction, you can lighten up the whole mental screen with some bodywork — a walk, a stretch. It won’t take much!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being stuck is a function of having too much, not too little. Let go of an idea or item and then see if you don’t have a little more wiggle room. Jettison enough baggage and you can walk right out.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
