 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: May 22

Holiday Mathis

Is your wallet vibrating? Those with expensive taste may feel a tingle in their card-swiping hand as the messenger planet enters the sign of money, possessions, luxurious appetites and sensual selectiveness. Keep in mind that opulence is in the eye of the beholder, and many of life's best flavors are readily available to the aware connoisseur.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do invite the muses to help you with your work. They'll show up somewhere between fashionably late and laughably after-hours, but they'll come, and that will make a beautiful difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll have little need of a remote control today as the events of the day will supply you with entertainment aplenty. The best way to change channels in real life is with your feet.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Keeping score will be a waste of time. You also shouldn't concern yourself with who gets the last laugh. As long as everyone laughs at some point, comedy lives.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Reality will be stretched, disbelief suspended — that's entertainment! Keep a sense of humor whether you sit back and watch or take part in the act. You'll have a great time either way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A fine line separates what's funny from what's simply sad. You'll find that line and walk it with great sensitivity today as you explain what's going on with you and react to other people's stories, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Love can seem like a flying bird -- lofty, impossible to catch from the ground, though quite possible to attract. Put out a feeder, so to speak, and create a safe and lovely place to land.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are many possible solutions for the problem at hand, including foolish ones marketed to people who don't know better. You'll help those with less street sense figure out the right solution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You get along with everyone, even when they don't get along with one another. Neutrality has worked out well for you so far. Keep it up for as long as you possibly can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sensations will change with your interpretation of them. Like an athlete who pushes past discomfort in the name of building muscles, you may assign a new and different meaning to certain pain signals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're crossing things off your list, if not actually then at least mentally. But why not actually? You'll want to look back on these times, so commit the plan to writing; make it official.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have a suspicion that the strong person you know needs more love and care than most people would guess. You're onto something. Give them a call.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll have an instinct for what to handle and when to handle it, so don't worry about the order of things today; just dive in. The best time to do things will be when they are necessary.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 22). You are a talent to be reckoned with, and you'll find the audience and mission to shine with. This year, your crew gets closer, your network wider and your social and emotional skills sharper and more accommodating than ever. You'll check two items off of your bucket list and make way for intriguing new adds. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 14, 2, 20 and 48.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Gemini Ginnifer Goodwin, who played Snow White and her modern counterpart Mary Margaret Blanchard in the hit television series "Once Upon a Time," was born under the Sagittarius moon of otherworldly adventure. This lunar influence lends emotional comfort in strange lands, which Goodwin has often put to use in her work, from the unusual circumstances of "Big Love" to the outer reaches of "The Twilight Zone."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 16

Horoscopes: May 16

In May, the full moon is a flower, this time blinking with flirtatious energy, and as an eclipse reminds us that even the best things come wit…

Horoscopes: May 19

Horoscopes: May 19

The sun comes into a lucky agreement with Pluto. “Let’s put our money into what matters,” they say. It’s people, yes, but it’s more than that,…

Horoscopes: May 20

Horoscopes: May 20

As the Taurus sun breathes its last few breaths of this particular solar journey, there are still wishes unwished and voids unfilled, longings…

Horoscopes: May 15

Horoscopes: May 15

The sun and Saturn suggest friction, conflict, the sand in the pearl, the bug in the eye of an otherwise blissful bike ride. The moon is swell…

Horoscopes: May 14

Horoscopes: May 14

With social currents strong all weekend, the fates favor diplomacy. People will demonstrate status in various ways: by throwing parties, holdi…

Horoscopes: May 17

Horoscopes: May 17

Happy relationships start with a good match. This includes the relationship with work, domestic life and more. The Mars and Neptune conjunctio…

Horoscopes: May 18

Horoscopes: May 18

Oh, to have the soaring confidence of the eagle, so high above the atmosphere that the opinions of the scurrying creatures below cannot bring …

Horoscopes: May 12

Horoscopes: May 12

Words can be the sweetest keys, twisting in places we didn’t even know were locked. The moon in the sign of lovers and partnerships of all kin…

Horoscopes: May 10

Horoscopes: May 10

There are forms of communication that allow for undoing. It is possible to unsend on a Slack channel or Instagram message, but it is not possi…

Horoscopes: May 7

Horoscopes: May 7

As the moon moves from Cancer, the sign of mothers, into Leo, the sign of children, it will be most auspicious to solidify the plan and approa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News