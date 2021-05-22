Horoscopes: May 22

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Anything you do to develop and learn about yourself, you do for your relationships. This is why you don’t have to be in a relationship to be working on one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The umbrella of indifference may keep you dry, but it also obscures your view of the sky. The emotional weather is mild today, making it a good time to lower your protections and feel the cool rain of possibility on your cheeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It doesn’t matter what the “it” is; what matters is how much you’re willing to focus on it. Could you focus on it to the exclusion of anything opposing? Could you focus on it to the exclusion of anything at all?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll give and hold out hope that your charity is going to a good place. Don’t worry. In today’s case, the real benefit happens inside your heart as you hand it over. The rest is gravy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The real deals happen face to face — that exciting place where all the risk is right there and you never do know what the other person might do or say. Artful conversation will separate the amateurs from the pros.