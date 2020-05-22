Horoscopes: May 22

Planets rally around an auspicious Gemini new moon. Mercury and Venus align in the twin sign, too, followed by more air sign harmony from the sun and Saturn. Group proceedings are incredibly smooth and culminate in brilliant, fair decisions. All feel heard and will galvanize, marching forward in the spirit of common interest and camaraderie. TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 22). Your passion project becomes a bigger part of your life and has a transforming influence. You’ll join an alliance and, four months later, the investment of resources will come back to you with interest. Wise choices sparkle up your personal life. You’ll have the approval of someone older and the adoration of someone younger. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 2, 18, 44 and 20. ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to compete to win; rather, the winning move is an assist to others, whether or not you consider them to be on your team. Helping the other players helps you even more. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s no such thing as being too practical right now. If it works, then it works. Keep building in these small ways and, suddenly, you are miles up from where you were. GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have assumed that you liked certain activities because, after all, you were doing them. But how did you get there? Very influential circumstances and expectations. Now you have awareness and a choice. CANCER (June 22-July 22). Certain ideas stir up uncomfortable feelings of insecurity — an efficient phenomenon you can get excited about, because it brings you to the precise thing you can work on to get strong. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Good relationships can’t be totally controlled. Good relationships involve people who will thrill and excite, challenge and upset you unpredictably. Let go of the controls (they won’t work anyway) and see what happens. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will very successfully mediate between your needs and those of the group. You may turn to rules, rituals and examples set by those you admire to help you conciliate self and others. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are things about yourself you cannot change, and things you can absolutely change. Knowing the difference is a key to happiness. You’ll be inclined to work on yourself. The best work you can do is around acceptance. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s one thing to enjoy something and quite another to be a fan. The latter version is curious, investigative and active in appreciating the finer points. Go on marveling, and one day you will become what you admire. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People don’t have to agree with you in order to be your friend. You have plenty of friends you don’t agree with. The manner in which you disagree — with respect, tact and diplomacy — is an agent of trust and bonding. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even as you work for what you want, you’re very happy with certain things you already have. And where this is not the case, you’re willing to let go and move on. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While it’s generally better to act out of principle and for the approval of others, sometimes a bit of people-pleasing is the quickest, most strategic route to the common good. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re not trying to be competitive or show anyone up. But as you follow your heart, you gain insights, skills and other qualities that make the people around you want to up their game.