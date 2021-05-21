Horoscopes: May 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are those who will try and convince you of a need that doesn’t exist. Things only become outdated if there are now other things that work better. Be careful not to pay to fix a thing that isn’t broken.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll strengthen your mind/body/spirit connection, and it all happens with physical exertion. Every time you work on your body, it will become increasingly receptive to the command of your mind and the intuition of your spirit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have to set your plan in action to know where the problems are. Start now while there are people around you who can help you do what needs to be done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Why would anyone willingly offer up their work for scrutiny? To improve, of course. Only the courageous and the serious will proactively take this option, and you are definitely in that group. You want to be the best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to be in a position to make a change to dream about your options. Fantasies are supposed to be impractical. Think of it as shopping for your future with no obligation to buy.