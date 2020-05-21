Horoscopes: May 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you could only see all the places, meet all the people, taste all the foods... but it’s impossible. In preparation for the new moon, stretch your imagination into more possibilities than you’ve already considered. If you could only do one incredible thing, what would it be? Start there, and then follow up with the question “What would top it?”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 21). Your kindness radiates in all directions including toward yourself, and this fortifies and emboldens you to new heights of originality. You’ll fascinate, draw a crowd, sell to it and fund an enterprise you wholeheartedly believe in. How satisfying to know you’re making the kind of difference the world really needs now. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 10, 33, 20 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you do to keep your core self strong — be it exercise, meditation, spiritual work or other practices — is important to keep up with no matter what else is going on in the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you wait until you are stirred to do a thing, it will be too late. To take advantage of a brief window of opportunity, you’ll have to move before you are ready and act before you are sure.