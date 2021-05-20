Horoscopes: May 20

Social conventions as they are, many will ask questions they don’t necessarily want to know the answers to. The sun crosses into Gemini with a burning curiosity. This makes obvious the hollowness of rootless query and makes those whirring minds, rich in appetite, stand out from the rest. Curiosity is an energetic vacuum that pulls life inside.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 20). This year’s mood in one word: inspired. There’s a fire in you, lit by ideas and people taking life in a dazzling direction. You give that same fire to others, just by being in pursuit of your passion. Your welcoming ways will start a new wave of social fun. A group forms and this could even develop into a team or movement. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 25, 3, 10 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Here comes the reshuffling of your deck of priorities, a process outside of your control, followed by the giddy anticipation as the cards are being dealt. What will you get? It matters but not as much as how you play what you get.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Allowing yourself to get distracted will drain your precious energy unless those distractions are so quality they inspire you. You’ll know immediately. Unless you get hit by a “wow” factor, keep moving along.