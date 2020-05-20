Horoscopes: May 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can’t really solve an emotional problem with logic. It’s the wrong tool, and no matter how many ways you turn it, it just won’t work. Feelings need to be felt, worked through, experienced. There’s no shortcut.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). However massive a project or problem may be, it’s doable when you break it down into small enough steps. Repeat the action until it is easy for you, and then build on that.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it’s nice to get the feedback you desire, you won’t get it every time. No one does. You don’t need approval when you already approve of yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Often what we think will be the solution to the problem is only a different side of the problem. Hint: The root of the problem, by definition, is the part that no one sees. It’s in the ground, the psyche, the heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You might feel a little uneasy about a new course of action, but that only means you’re the brave sort who is always moving forward. You’ll get more confident in your skills every time you use them.