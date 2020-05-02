Horoscopes: May 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucky lunar aspects will spark our emotional realm three times today. They’ll be spaced nicely throughout the day, like cosmic snacks to fuel the action. The first is a surprise gift from Uranus. The second involves Mercury in Taurus and probably some material good that signifies good fortune. The third is a general sense of well-being inspired by a confident, secure sun.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 2). You are lifted by your own benevolent tendencies toward generosity to others regardless of whether they are like you or whether you agree with them. Your spirit is made lighter, health better, troubles few because what used to worry you becomes irrelevant. A big win in September will be followed by more bounty in January. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 2, 33 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The future that has seemed so hazy now comes into sharp focus. You’ll be approaching work in new ways. While some deals are stalled, other arrangements can be solidified as you wait.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Where would you be without silly, high-spirited behavior and those who bring it so often into your realm? Celebrate these ones today and they’ll continue with the shenanigans you adore.