Horoscopes: May 2

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your standards are high, and you give with great mindfulness. Unless and until you get the feeling that you’re adding something to the project that your group would not have otherwise, you will not be satisfied.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once your heart sets a quest in motion, it’s pretty difficult to stop the search. However, since things often show up when you’re not looking for them, you’ll benefit from a break and a distraction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re open to the magical, wonderful happenings, but you’re also aware of the stomach-churning risks involved. One won’t happen without the other, and most likely, the risk comes first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Anger won’t stay with you long. It can’t. It’s too destructive to carry around. It’s a bomb you either have to throw or diffuse. The way to turn it off is to honestly ask yourself, “What has been lost?”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Thoughts are the seeds of a reality that’s as solid as the building you’re in. Someone thought, “There should be a building here,” and now there is. There’s a thought you’ve had lately that someone will one day stand inside.