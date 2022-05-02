 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 2

Holiday Mathis

Venus is a high school graduate as she waves a tearful goodbye to the soft poetry of Pisces to face a fresh trip around the zodiac. The new chapter opens with an initiation by fire; the flames of Aries challenge the very nature of love. When the love goddess burns in the realm of warriors, we will quickly find out what our hearts are made of.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be moved to generosity, perhaps by someone who has much less than you do. For today, giving of yourself will be far more satisfying than giving to yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People will tell you who they are. They won’t even realize they are doing it, but the truth of your presence will draw out the truth of theirs, and all will be known.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Is your personal life a roller coaster, an elevator or a walk in the park? As you focus on the basics like health and well-being, other things fall into place to put relationships on an even keel.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It does seem that exciting events should be coming into your life on their own, but unfortunately, the cosmic coordinator isn’t getting the message. No worries — this is an opportunity to plan it just the way you like!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). However well-defined and obvious your needs may be to you, another person still isn’t seeing it. Maybe you don’t want to spell it out, but that may be what it takes to get the fulfillment you so deserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re able to be generous with those who need you because you invest your energy well. Sometimes that means declining frivolous asks and avoiding those who want you to do their dirty work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t overthink the day. What occurs naturally will be the harmonious and best. To overprepare, strategize or obsess will put weird vibes into your project. You’ll get successful outcomes from a chill attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The smart plans don’t always come from your conscious mind. You’ve been making simple, intuitive decisions based on what your heart and body need, and as you continue in kind, you’ll grow in strength and joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s not such a bad mistake to accidentally repeat the same thing to the same person. You might even call it “branding” and do it on purpose. People around you will need to hear things multiple times before it sinks in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You work through things easily with those who share your ability to laugh at life. With humorless people, it’s a little harder to make things jive. So whenever possible, go where the funny ones are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’d walk across hot coals to help someone, but unless that person is on the other side of hot coals, it’s totally unnecessary. Discover what’s needed before you put yourself out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Finding a tranquil space within yourself will be much easier after you find a tranquil space in your environment. Either clear or create a space of your own or go exploring to find one.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 2). There’s an aspirational theme to the opening of your solar return. You’ll pitch your ideas, make deals and find yourself in a position to give back. You’ll help people you love and love the people you help. A new environment will become important to your days. Projects and relationships are born in this interesting place. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 38 and 2.

