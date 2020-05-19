Horoscopes: May 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Quick, before the sun slips into Gemini — what do you know about yourself? More importantly, what don’t you know? Record this for the sake of contrast. The new solar journey will bring with it fresh influences, mind expansion, different points of view and novel situations. Take the “before” pics; a month from now, you’ll be taking the “after.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 19). When your choices were few, it was easier to make them. This year, the cosmic array widens delightfully, making it both harder and more fun to choose! You’ll grow in confidence. Your purposefulness will lead to lucrative alliances. For weeks at a time, you’ll have control over your mind and will obey your highest wishes. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 11, 2 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever emotion you’re experiencing, assume that it is valid. You don’t have to know why it’s showing up. Sometimes, it’s enough to let a feeling run its course.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Reflect on recent visits and settle on a way of seeing things that helps you understand the benefit of the interaction. Solitude gives meaning to your time with others.