Horoscopes: May 19
0 comments

Horoscopes: May 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Quick, before the sun slips into Gemini — what do you know about yourself? More importantly, what don’t you know? Record this for the sake of contrast. The new solar journey will bring with it fresh influences, mind expansion, different points of view and novel situations. Take the “before” pics; a month from now, you’ll be taking the “after.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 19). When your choices were few, it was easier to make them. This year, the cosmic array widens delightfully, making it both harder and more fun to choose! You’ll grow in confidence. Your purposefulness will lead to lucrative alliances. For weeks at a time, you’ll have control over your mind and will obey your highest wishes. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 11, 2 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever emotion you’re experiencing, assume that it is valid. You don’t have to know why it’s showing up. Sometimes, it’s enough to let a feeling run its course.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Reflect on recent visits and settle on a way of seeing things that helps you understand the benefit of the interaction. Solitude gives meaning to your time with others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re not sure exactly what led you to this place. Maybe you didn’t come here on purpose, but you’re here nonetheless. Assume you belong and take advantage of the opportunities around you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Production swings into high gear. You’ll have checked a dozen items off of your list by lunchtime. It’s not too early to feel proud and accomplished.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What’s worth fighting for? Playfulness itself. You’ll enjoy people who bring out your feistiness and have a stellar time sparring with a well-matched opponent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may not be ready to make changes just yet, but think about your options. This is the fun part. It’s like you’re shopping for your future. Don’t be too quick to invest. Try it on first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t get roped into thinking about the time periods over which you have no control, e.g., “back then” or “someday.” When you concentrate on the here and now, your timing is sublime.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You speculate about experiences you want and don’t want but stay open-minded. The reality is that you never know how a thing will feel or how you’ll react until you are actually in the situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because of your wonderfully ambitious mind and elastic imagination, it’s easy to get carried away with your own expectations. Say what you’re going to do, and then cut that in half. Small goals are more motivating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your sense of humor has you examining certain past decisions with an element of self-mockery. Luckily, this won’t prevent you from flinging yourself fully into a present extravagance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Feelings are signals. They’re like the teapot whistle that tells you the water is boiling. The signal itself isn’t bad or good; it’s your reaction to it that defines the feeling one way or the other.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is said that Brazil got its name from the nut and not the other way around. Similarly, you will relate a big event of your life after something small, thus mentally keeping it at level of significance that feels manageable.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: May 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 17

These are the last days of the Taurus sun, so it’s fitting we’ll get a last-minute deal from the stars that’s too fun to miss. It’s a trine of…

Horoscopes: May 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 16

This empath’s moon reminds us how the ability to resonate and connect with another person’s emotions is the essential relationship skill. Thos…

Horoscopes: May 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 18

There’s a “closing time” feeling as the Taurus sun wraps up production. Sure, tomorrow is another chance, but it won’t be the same. We know th…

Horoscopes: May 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 15

Identity is, to some degree, a story we tell ourselves about who we are. Good stories sometimes involve contrivances, exaggeration and/or a ma…

Horoscopes: May 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 14

From the curse of winning the lottery to the good fortune of rain on a wedding day, Jupiter likes to blur the lines between good luck and bad …

Horoscopes: May 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 13

Culture has a greater impact on who we are than we realize. Like water to fish, culture is a given that is only noticeable when it changes sig…

Horoscopes: May 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 12

Take off the last two letters of “evolve” and you have “love” spelled backward. No matter how much we adore an entity as it is, we must also e…

Horoscopes: May 11
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 11

The square of Mercury and Mars gets right in the spirit of the Saturn retrograde, nudging us toward emotional and spiritual growth. Chasing th…

Horoscopes: May 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 2

Lucky lunar aspects will spark our emotional realm three times today. They’ll be spaced nicely throughout the day, like cosmic snacks to fuel …

Horoscopes: May 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: May 10

Every person was born to a mother, and for most, this figure was the very first teacher, the one to provide an introduction to the basics of s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News