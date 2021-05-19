 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: May 19
Horoscopes: May 19

Holiday Mathis

People don’t usually regret the initiatives they took. It’s the initiative they didn’t act on that can really burn in retrospect. But what about the initiatives we don’t even see? Venus consults with Saturn today, inviting such auspicious inquiry as: What opportunities am I not seeing? Or, better yet, what opportunities am I not creating?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 19). You don’t realize what a weight you carried until the beautiful lightening that occurs when you let it go. You’ll float! Your liberation comes in two significant points of the year. One burden drops as you’re working on relationships. This allows love to flow more freely. Another lift happens when a security need becomes irrelevant. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 15, 2 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t imagine your way into new circumstances, but you also can’t make it happen without imagination. Dream, act, dream more, and then act more. The cycle feeds on itself. Before you know it, you’re somewhere else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re caring and have warmth for all around you. When you get tired, it’s easy to forget your No.1 purpose, which is to love and be loved, but some sweetness you’ve planted will grow to remind you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). With communication as your abiding forte, you’re in tune with how much detail people want from a story or explanation — far less than most people think. Your day will clip along, peppered with efficient interactions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Every world has unique etiquette and a requisite learning curve. Rules get breeched. Take this as your cue to offer or seek the understanding to smooth it over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are currently linked to your work in such a way that you couldn’t untie it from who you are, if, indeed, you even wanted to. The way you present yourself is part of the package.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The question of whether or not you should address something is the first consideration. Many problems can be solved by neither recognizing their problematic status nor claiming them as your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Should you show up in person? These days, matters of attendance are complicated. If you don’t want to go, then you have the perfect excuse not to. Figure out another way to show your support though. Opportunities hang in the balance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Lofty goals are good for morale. High stakes and a deadline help, too. People get along better when they are building something that requires cooperation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes, people are oblivious because they lack the courage it takes to notice what needs fixing and do something about it. You’re brave in this regard. Once you see what’s right, you have to act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Before virtual reality and meditation apps existed, Carl Jung had the counterintuitive statement, “Who looks outside dreams; who looks inside awakes.” You’ll have a moment of living the statement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You generally have a stock of polite options on the ready for the usual situations. It’s when someone insists on your real opinion, as they will today, that you could be thrown for a loop. Levity and brevity are the magic pairing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Since you always feel more comfortable when you know the names and main details of the people you deal with, it’s worth briefing yourself before the interaction. The time you take to bone up on social niceties will be well-spent.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

