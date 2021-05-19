Horoscopes: May 19

People don’t usually regret the initiatives they took. It’s the initiative they didn’t act on that can really burn in retrospect. But what about the initiatives we don’t even see? Venus consults with Saturn today, inviting such auspicious inquiry as: What opportunities am I not seeing? Or, better yet, what opportunities am I not creating?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 19). You don’t realize what a weight you carried until the beautiful lightening that occurs when you let it go. You’ll float! Your liberation comes in two significant points of the year. One burden drops as you’re working on relationships. This allows love to flow more freely. Another lift happens when a security need becomes irrelevant. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 15, 2 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can’t imagine your way into new circumstances, but you also can’t make it happen without imagination. Dream, act, dream more, and then act more. The cycle feeds on itself. Before you know it, you’re somewhere else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re caring and have warmth for all around you. When you get tired, it’s easy to forget your No.1 purpose, which is to love and be loved, but some sweetness you’ve planted will grow to remind you.