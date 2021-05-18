Horoscopes: May 18

Shakespeare said there’s nothing new under the sun, and so did the Bible, and so did the physicist analyzing carbon-based life built from distant solar elements. All this is to say that on these final days of the Taurus sun, there’s no pressure to come up with anything new. All novelty will come from rearranging what is already here.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 18). It’s your abracadabra year! Magic doesn’t happen just because you believe it will, but your belief creates an orientation and inspires intentional actions. Know your stories and how to tell them; you’ll make important social connections through sharing. You’ll easily win new connections, allies and opportunities. Gemini and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 4, 49, 10 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The immortals can have a very cavalier attitude toward time, since they have all the time in the world. It’s said that wisdom is immortal, and this may explain why she arrives on the scene so late today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). All the talk of healing assumes that there is some ideal state of health to be achieved. What if this is it, though? After all, it happens to be exactly what’s working right now.