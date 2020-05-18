Horoscopes: May 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s a “closing time” feeling as the Taurus sun wraps up production. Sure, tomorrow is another chance, but it won’t be the same. We know that each day gives us 24 hours. How many moments is that? To find out, strive to make things memorable. Show up ready to participate, and use your time in a way that will create impact.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 18). This year, you’ll strategically grow your mind, skills and relationships. Your ability to elicit expert feedback and apply it will be nothing short of brilliant. The love you direct toward yourself will radiate outward, and the love you soak up from another will give your inside a warm glow. This is what makes the year wondrous. Scorpio and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 21, 17 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Managing your emotions is a skill you’re determined to master. It helps you to move more easily through life. Anything you can understand and handle in yourself, you can understand and handle in others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Smart people gather information everywhere they look. This is you. You don’t have to be presented with the lesson. You figure it out on your own and apply it immediately.