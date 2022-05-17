 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 17

Holiday Mathis

Happy relationships start with a good match. This includes the relationship with work, domestic life and more. The Mars and Neptune conjunction calls for a little faith that the future will bring better matches. Life has a way of making room for them. Minor losses signal major gains to come. Roll with the changes and believe it’s going in your favor.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As a rule, friends lift one another. If you don’t feel lifted by a friendship, it may not be a friendship. Seek alternative company so you may have the benefit of contrast to inform your choice of company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). They’ll say there is no right or wrong way. Your skepticism is warranted. There are definitely ways that will work better for you, and you’ll try at least three suboptimal ones before you find the charmed method.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Success in relationships depends on understanding people’s preferred currencies. Some want praise; others want playfulness. Affection is not the same as admiration. Today brings insight to the exchange.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You sense that you matter profoundly to loved ones, but you might be surprised at the impact you have in the lives of complete strangers. Seemingly casual interactions will have more impact than you might imagine.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though it’s counterintuitive, by taking on more, you save yourself from being overwhelmed. When you’re running at full capacity, everything orders itself because it must.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re very dear to others, and they consider you more often than you might guess. In quiet moments, sometimes you can feel them thinking about you, an assurance of your connection.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Things that get off to a shaky start will improve as you go. Hold on to hope and focus on fun facts. The future will brighten with every positive vibe you radiate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Speculation is part of the fun of getting to know people. Curious about the lives of others, your creative mind will sometimes fill in the blanks in ways that are much more exciting and glamorous than reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When the red flags wave, you will be tempted to ignore them. There are things you want that make it hard for you to follow your own rules about such things. Buy time; hesitate; bring trusted advisers into the situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are so used to the work you do that you may underestimate how valuable it is to those who need it. This is why it’s good to have representation — so someone else can negotiate on your behalf.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The universe will be persistent with a message. If you don’t take a hint, it becomes a suggestion. If you don’t take the suggestion, it changes to a challenge, then a demand. Life is more pleasant when you take hints.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll deal with a lurking fear by defining the problem and imagining possible ways to deal with such an occurrence. Then, instead of anxiety, you will have a plan.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 17). The key to the universe is inside you. You alone declare the meaning and relevance of the contents of your life. You’ll create much happiness with this power. Affection, support, camaraderie and passion are among the many ways love shows up. A responsibility will involve far more than you expected but give you much more, too. Pisces and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 21 and 17.

