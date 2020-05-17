Horoscopes: May 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These are the last days of the Taurus sun, so it’s fitting we’ll get a last-minute deal from the stars that’s too fun to miss. It’s a trine of the sun and Jupiter, signaling the sort of good fortune that’s better than a gift card because you can use it anywhere at all. Think of it as cosmic cash and go “shopping” with the intent to leave it all in the “store.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 17). Someone arrives to delight you. Entertainment is a worthy expense as your best life happens on the heels of fun and inspiration. You’re a leader whose hopes will become a beacon for others. Let people into your world; share your thought processes, talents and skills. As they learn what you’re about, your circle of influence expands. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 22, 7, 18, 4 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A walk can be a creative and mystical experience. You’ll see sights that affirm your physical course along the way and your general trajectory on the path of life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll love the way people light up around you. This is happening by design. It’s your mission to join in the brightness, give and receive warmth and make smiling a priority.