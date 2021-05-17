Horoscopes: May 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you find yourself actually enjoying the same process that others meet with dread, you prove a point about the power of interpretation. Cultivate this and you have the world in the palm of your hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There is no reasoning with what was born outside of reason’s realm. Much falls into the category, including every animal and infant, and every fear or impulse that comes from the animal and infantile parts of the brain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While the newbies may be wise to aim for incremental, reachable goals, the pros, who long ago separated their self-worth from the task at hand, will set the bar impossibly high and expect to fail gloriously and often.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The untapped resources around you are so plentiful there’s no time to tap them all. Where to start? You can afford to be a little selfish about it right now. Your preferences and interests are as worthy of serving as anyone’s.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You keep finding new ways to be useful. You’ll figure out how you can create convenience, relieve pain and solve the problem. Your efforts are only successful when they give you ease, too.