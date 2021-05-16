Horoscopes: May 16

It’s an odd fact of real estate that abandoned houses don’t fare as well as those that have been respectfully and joyfully lived in. Relationships are like houses in that way, and however sturdily they were built, they still require all kinds of upkeep. The moon in domestic Cancer favors the maintenance of the structures and relationships that feel like home.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 16). You’re as committed as anyone to becoming better, stronger, smarter and wiser. Can you help it if the path to those things happens to cut through some very pleasurable territory? If it doesn’t feel like you’re working quite hard enough for the cosmic bounty that comes to you, your philanthropy will shore up the difference! Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 19, 3, 33 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Feelings are waves. They rise into an identifiable shape and then hit the shore and go back to being part of the big ocean of emotion. Don’t fear the feeling. It’s just another form for energy to be for a while.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is said that good stories seldom come from happy experiences. So it is with bittersweet sentiment that the muses announce this day as pleasant to experience, if lacking the ingredients of a good tale.