Horoscopes: May 16

It’s an odd fact of real estate that abandoned houses don’t fare as well as those that have been respectfully and joyfully lived in. Relationships are like houses in that way, and however sturdily they were built, they still require all kinds of upkeep. The moon in domestic Cancer favors the maintenance of the structures and relationships that feel like home.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 16). You’re as committed as anyone to becoming better, stronger, smarter and wiser. Can you help it if the path to those things happens to cut through some very pleasurable territory? If it doesn’t feel like you’re working quite hard enough for the cosmic bounty that comes to you, your philanthropy will shore up the difference! Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 19, 3, 33 and 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Feelings are waves. They rise into an identifiable shape and then hit the shore and go back to being part of the big ocean of emotion. Don’t fear the feeling. It’s just another form for energy to be for a while.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is said that good stories seldom come from happy experiences. So it is with bittersweet sentiment that the muses announce this day as pleasant to experience, if lacking the ingredients of a good tale.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No explaining. People with the experience don’t need an explanation, and to the inexperienced, it’s equally useless. Action will be the teacher, the lesson and the homework.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You play many roles throughout the course of the day, all of which reflect you. Just don’t forget that you’re the actor and not the part. If the choice you made isn’t working, you have the freedom to play it different.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In a moment of complete relaxation, an answer will come to you accompanied by all the relief and satisfaction of finding a set of lost keys. Indeed, this will unlock future doors.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The emotions and intent of an action are intrinsic to the alchemical properties of its result. The same action taken for love will have a different result if done from a place of fear. You’ll see evidence of the principle today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When dealing with distracted people (and it’s safe to say that most people you’ll deal with today will have an attention deficit), assume that you must capture their attention several times throughout the interaction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Complaining comes easily to most. Just about anyone can describe a problem. The next steps — brainstorming solutions, settling on a few to try, gaining the cooperation of others, etc. — are for the advanced corps. That’s you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You like to be clear about your reasons for doing things, especially the things that scare you. Consider that maybe “because it scares me” is reason enough to do a thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll find that you don’t have to change everything just because you now understand something you didn’t before. Instead, you’ll adapt your style to fit your new understanding.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Wanting shapes perspective. Every possible route to the wanted thing gets enlarged, while everything that’s not the wanted thing shrivels and shrinks. Wanting something very badly warps the worldview in equal measure.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The theories that work out on the page but don’t work out in real life can be considered exercises or games, not serious contenders. Actual results trump theory every time.
