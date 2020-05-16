Horoscopes: May 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People wear a series of masks to be taken away one by one with those they begin go know, like and trust. You’re getting to who a person really is. This is nothing to rush.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a reason they call it “the courage of your convictions.” The conviction comes with a bag of courage. When you commit to fully to the action, there will be no room for anything like doubt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Creation is one process. Analysis is another process. Separate the two, and you’ll be comfortable and focused inside each separate process. This will bring about your best work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are natural forces of attraction at work in your day, and they will play an even more prevalent role once you become aware of them enough to consciously engage in this dance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you are working too hard at something, then you’ll become resentful and bitter. To figure out a better, smarter, shorter route is not the lazy thing; rather, it’s what’s best for all.