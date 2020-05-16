Horoscopes: May 16

This empath’s moon reminds us how the ability to resonate and connect with another person’s emotions is the essential relationship skill. Those who don’t know or care or influence how others are feeling are going to have a hard time making it into the inner circle. Those who do will have a hard time leaving that circle.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 16). You’ll discover that you’re so much more capable than you imagined as you push yourself to glorious accomplishment. This year, you dive into challenges and delight yourself and an audience, too. You’ll make money for others and be well-paid for your expertise. You’ll connect with nature and improve the ways you nurture yourself. Capricorn and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 33, 25, 10 and 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s beauty in rigidity. There’s beauty in flexibility. There’s beauty in however things are right now. As long as you’re looking for beauty, you will find it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everywhere you look, you’ll see the attention-seeking traps of our narcissistic age. You are called by modesty and service; in this way, you’ll stand out from the crowd.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What task will move the needle for you today? What is the one thing that’s going to make you feel accomplished when your head hits the pillow tonight? Start with that. Anything else is gravy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People wear a series of masks to be taken away one by one with those they begin go know, like and trust. You’re getting to who a person really is. This is nothing to rush.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a reason they call it “the courage of your convictions.” The conviction comes with a bag of courage. When you commit to fully to the action, there will be no room for anything like doubt.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Creation is one process. Analysis is another process. Separate the two, and you’ll be comfortable and focused inside each separate process. This will bring about your best work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are natural forces of attraction at work in your day, and they will play an even more prevalent role once you become aware of them enough to consciously engage in this dance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you are working too hard at something, then you’ll become resentful and bitter. To figure out a better, smarter, shorter route is not the lazy thing; rather, it’s what’s best for all.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It can be unnerving to see others doing the very thing you want to be doing, but don’t let their success shake you up. Mind your own journey. Yours is coming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You enjoy the challenge that comes with getting to know another person and are almost annoyed when you find out too much too soon. It takes the fun out of discovery! This principle works in reverse, too.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Being aware of what thrills you will clue you in to the sort of goals you can really get behind. After all, if you’re going to commit to something, shouldn’t it hold a great potential to excite you?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What’s the difference between an ordinary magician and a great one, a plate of food and a culinary feat, a movement and a dance? Presentation. You’ll add your flourish.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
