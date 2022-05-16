 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: May 16

Holiday Mathis

In May, the full moon is a flower, this time blinking with flirtatious energy, and as an eclipse reminds us that even the best things come with a degree of uncertainty. If it were not so, life wouldn’t be exciting. The mysterious Scorpio lunar waves soon take the shape of an arrow, driving toward an adventure beyond the horizon.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The Latin phrase “amor fati” — “love of fate” — describes how you’re living. You’ll not only accept what comes but you’ll quickly find what’s beautiful and favorable about it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In most cases, perfectionism isn’t realistic, necessary, useful or timely. You’ll opt for a relaxed approach and move steadily, easily and imperfectly forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Communicate casually and often today. The action is moved with conversations that seem to be about nothing and yet reveal everything. You’ll learn important news, intriguing facts and small but relevant details.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll benefit from adding new faces to your social swirl. A little competition for your attention can be a good thing. It keeps familiar people from taking you for granted.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Doodling is a form of meditation that could help you solve a problem today. Whether you believe you possess drawing talent is irrelevant to the helpfulness of what your brain reveals to you as you drag a pen across paper.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When someone is asking for the truth, you will not let emotions get in the way of hearing or telling it. Often, people don’t ask. They have their reasons. You’ll be judicious with your communication.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While it does feel safe and secure in an environment where everyone agrees with you, you’d rather be where you can grow. Disagreement is what helps you sharpen your skills and strengthen your case.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll learn the sum total of what’s possible — the good, the bad and the ugly. Despite everything you learn, you will not be jaded. The power of love makes it possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some questions feel like a hug. “How are you really?” “What can I help you with?” Other questions feel like an invasion, and you’re justified in throwing up a polite defense and distancing yourself from the source.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you’re a superhero, a lot of the gig is hiding your identity until it’s time to shine. Blending in is the fun part. You’ll enjoy it even more, as you now sense the action sequence is around the bend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your mind is opening to new possibilities. Learning about the world helps you see that there is much more available to you than the choices most people around you are making.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Those who have power without a healthy sense of duty will ultimately be unseated from their position. Those who assume responsibility will eventually become more powerful.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 16). The influence of one loving person will make a beautiful difference in your days. Someone who wants only your happiness can actually help by merely sharing experiences with you. You will expand an area of expertise, and your income grows along with the territory. A purchase will be part of your legacy. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 15, 3, 38 and 19.

