Horoscopes: May 15

Is the spider working toward the symmetry and grace of her artistic home, or is she simply focused on catching her next meal? Regardless of intention, both aims are simultaneously achieved. An alignment of Mars to the Cancer moon of homemaking suggests there’s much success to be found at the intersection of beauty and practicality.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 15). Instead of waiting for the work that fits your skills and talents, you quite brilliantly fit your skills and talents to the work at hand, thus multiplying all factors. And the skills, talents and opportunities aren’t the only things swelling because money and relationships also expand in this ever-burgeoning year of abundance. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 33, 38 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take a step back and remember why you wanted to do a thing in the first place. Much has happened since; your purpose has evolved to fit the circumstances. But that initial kernel of intention is still the heart of this venture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Confident in your abilities and choices, you’ll find it unnecessary to compare and contrast with what others are doing. The habit of minding your own business will benefit 20 different ways today.