Horoscopes: May 15

The sun and Saturn suggest friction, conflict, the sand in the pearl, the bug in the eye of an otherwise blissful bike ride. The moon is swelling to fullness in Scorpio with a lunar eclipse; is it a blink of that big eye to assure that all is well? Is it the wink of a flirt, the ocular stutter to suggest lies? It's up to interpretation; so, what's yours?

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don't worry, things will organize and settle themselves. Getting in the middle of it will only complicate the process. Time will bring all into order.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Though it's not always advisable to invite outside opinions, today, the review of an objective party will be an invaluable resource. "A guest sees more in an hour than the host in a year." — Polish Proverb

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Questions of worth and value come up along with themes of earning and deserving — so much math. If you have to assess the commodities this closely, maybe there's not enough love in the deal.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What causes things to heat up? Friction. Don't be afraid of getting close, opposing the argument, going toe-to-toe or making a mess. These are the options that keep it interesting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll help by focusing people's strengths. Instead of pity or sympathy, you offer respect and a firm belief in the wells of tenacity and talent that lie deep inside people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being true to the one you love does not mean doing everything they want you to do. Take care of yourself before taking care of your relationship and all will stay in good balance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Morning brings a strong inclination toward the things that will make your life better. Evening brings a strong inclination toward ease. So, what can you do to make a desired behavior easier to accomplish, no matter what time it is?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The enemy of communication is noise. To increase the clarity of your signal, you need to eliminate everything that is not the message. Being succinct and direct will earn you respect and status.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's a long way to the end of a project, and trying to extend your mind all the way there might produce feelings of overwhelm and anxiety. Instead, think about the next 10 minutes, and then the 10 minutes after that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While a touch of unpredictability can be a fun character trait, flakiness is a dealbreaker for you. Today, you'll honor your agreements, expect others to do the same and enjoy this logistically smooth day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are those who lack a fundamental understanding of the value you provide. You can still do good here, but it's not the best fit. You'll be happier around people you don't have to work so hard to please.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A habit has served you well for a very long time, and yet you can do much better. This you'll find out as you make the switch to less costly and more fulfilling options. Eventually, the new choice will come easily to you.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 15). Love in many forms will fortify and support you. You'll find yourself on a mission so important, you'll tune out the rest of the world and anything distracting from your goal. You'll push past the point when others would have given up. Good fortune rains on you as you reach the mile markers at extraordinary distances. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 1, 28 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker and former ESPN contributor Ray Lewis says, "With all the things I've been through, the No. 1 thing I've learned is that we're supposed to help people through this world." Lewis was born under a well-rounded balance of astral influences, including a hardworking Taurus sun and an adventurous, passionate Sagittarius moon.

